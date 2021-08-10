As the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan nears, Russia is playing a more assertive role in managing its fallout. On August 5, Russia carried out military drills in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which seek to prevent a spillover of instability from Afghanistan to Central Asia.

Russia also initiated the August 11 extended troika meeting in Doha, which allows it to engage with the US, Pakistan and China on facilitating intra-Afghan dialogue and promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

The expansion of Russia’s involvement in Afghan security can be explained by three factors. First, Russia is concerned about the security of its southern flank in Central Asia. The Taliban’s military successes in Badakhshan and Takhar provinces, which border Tajikistan, have alarmed Russian officials. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon has sounded the alarm about a concentration of “terrorist groups” on its shared border with Afghanistan, which include 3,000 militants from the post-Soviet space and China.

Russia is also concerned about an expansion of the ISIS (Daesh) presence in Afghanistan, and fears that stalled diplomatic negotiations could give Daesh time to concentrate its presence. A Daesh foothold in Afghanistan could pose a remote threat to the North Caucasus, which has witnessed regular clashes between Russian security forces and Daesh in recent years.

Second, Russia views insecurity in Afghanistan as an opportunity to consolidate its hegemony over Central Asia. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has not expanded beyond Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, despite extensive negotiations with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and Russia’s plans to establish a second base in southern Kyrgyzstan have stalled.

While the proposed expansion of Russia’s Kant base in Kyrgyzstan and deployment of S-300 missile defence systems to Russia’s base in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, were positive steps, the current crisis in Afghanistan has reinvigorated Russia’s security role in Central Asia.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu recently announced plans to expand the combat readiness of Russia’s bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and sell military equipment to Tajikistan. By providing security assistance to its Central Asian partners at a time of need, Russia seeks to thwart US efforts to establish an over-the-horizon security presence in what it sees as its sphere of influence.

Third, Russia’s diplomatic activities in Afghanistan reinforce its great power status, and build on its arbitration efforts in Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus. In 2017, Russia inaugurated the Moscow format talks as a six-party mechanism to promote cooperation between Russia, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and India, and facilitate a national reconciliation in Afghanistan.

These talks were derided in the United States, as they gave the Taliban legitimacy without concessions, and were boycotted by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in February 2019. Nevertheless, they have served as a valuable forum for non-Western powers to discuss Afghan security and aid Russia’s efforts to spearhead a multipolar approach to protracted conflict resolution in Afghanistan. Russia’s lead organiser role in the extended troika meetings builds on these past successes.

While the security and geopolitical benefits of Russia’s expanded role in Afghanistan are evident, Moscow is likely to advance its interests through diplomatic rather than military means. Notwithstanding the Kremlin’s revisionist narratives on the Soviet war in Afghanistan, which peaked on the fortieth anniversary of its outbreak in 2019, the Russian public continues to view the conflict as a reference point for military failure.