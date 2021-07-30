The Bosnian Serb entity in Bosnia has decided to defy the recent decision of the international peace overseer in the Balkan country to ban the denial of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

The parliament of the Serb Republic unanimously adopted amendments to its own criminal law aimed against the decree by outgoing High Representative Valentin Inzko and decided not to cooperate with central authorities in its implementation.

Last week, Inzko introduced jail terms for denying or justifying the Srebrenica genocide or war crimes committed during Bosnia's 1992-95 conflict.

The Bosnian Serb amendments envision jail terms of up to five years for those who "disparage or label the Serb Republic or its people as genocidal or aggressor," and 15 years for acts against its "constitution, integrity and independence," the parliament said in a statement.

"The institutions of the Serb Republic will not cooperate with ... bodies of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the implementation of the decision of the High Representative," it said.

In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces seized the UN-protected enclave of Srebrenica in the country's east and killed about 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys they took prisoner.

