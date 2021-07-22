Seven Hong Kong government supporters who took part in a violent assault on democracy supporters and commuters have been jailed for what the trial judge described as an "indiscriminate attack."

The jailings on Thursday came exactly two years after a gang of men dressed in white shirts and carrying sticks descended on people returning at night from a democracy rally in the town of Yuen Long.

The brazen assault – and the police's failure to respond quickly enough – was a turning point in 2019's huge and often violent anti-Beijing protests, further hammering public trust in both the force and Hong Kong's government.

Only a handful of attackers were ever identified and charged by police.

On Thursday, seven men were given terms of between three years and nine months to seven years in jail following their conviction for rioting.

Judge Eddie Yip said the gang of attackers had "collectively lost their minds" and heavy sentences were required because of the violence used and its impact on the community.

"They collectively took the law into their own hands and put residents in extreme terror," he said.

After the sentences were read out, some supporters of the defendants shouted insults at Yip, including calling him "dog judge".

One man holding a Chinese flag repeatedly shouted "dog judge" as he walked outside the courtroom.

Flashpoint