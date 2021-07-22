At least 33 people died and eight are still missing in severe flooding since Tuesday across central China's Henan Province, according to officials.

The already drenched city of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, was hit by 20 centimetres (8 inches) of rain from 4 to 5 pm on Tuesday alone, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Henan weather agency.

The torrent of rain turned streets into rapidly flowing rivers and inundated subways stations and cars in Zhengzhou.

Videos posted online showed entire neighbourhoods covered in waist-deep water and vehicles floating in the muddy mire.

Transport and work have been disrupted throughout the province, with rain turning streets into rapidly flowing rivers, washing away cars and rising into people’s homes.

Across the province, at least 33 people died and eight others are missing, while more than three million people have been affected by the floods this time, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Direct economic loss is estimated to be more than $83 million (540 million yuan), CCTV said.

'Extremely severe'

As river embankments were breached in record downpours across Henan province, President Xi Jinping described the situation as "extremely severe" with flood control measures entering a "critical stage", state media reported on Wednesday.

Around 200,000 residents were evacuated in Zhengzhou, local government officials said, as soldiers led rescue efforts in the city of over 10 million people which saw the equivalent of a year's average rain dumped on it in just three days.