A former senior editor of Hong Kong's shuttered Beijing-critical newspaper Apple Daily has been arrested by national security police.

A police source told AFP that former executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung had been detained on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, police said they had arrested a 51-year-old former newspaper editor for "collusion with foreign forces", a national security crime.

Lam is one of the several employees of Apple Daily arrested under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year after huge and often violent democracy protests.

READ MORE:Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport

Apple Daily, an unapologetic backer of the protests, put out its last edition last month after its top editors and managers was arrested and its assets frozen under the security law.

Lam was the editor who oversaw that final edition, ending the paper's 26-year run.