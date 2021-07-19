Despite the Taliban’s rapid territorial gains amid the US withdrawal and a stalled peace process, Afghanistan’s military takeover by the Taliban is neither imminent nor inevitable.

A new balance of power is emerging in Afghanistan amid a fluid and volatile strategic environment, which will take shape in the next several months. Trend lines currently emerging in Afghanistan are reverse-prone and should be observed carefully without jumping to premature conclusions.

While the Afghan National Defense Security Forces’ (ANDSF) melting away in several districts is concerning, they have held their positions in Afghanistan’s urban areas where the centre of gravity of the country’s post-US future lies.

The Taliban’s gains are the natural outcome of the massive security vacuum created by the US’ exit and ANDSF’s weakness, rather than the former’s strength.

Since May, the Taliban have taken over 150 districts, mainly in the north and the west, giving them the control of one-third of Afghanistan. The Taliban’s territorial gains also include control of key border crossings such as Islam Qala near Iran, Spin Boldak with Pakistan, Sher Khan Bandar dry port adjacent to Tajikistan and the Wakhan Corridor near China.

This has generated tremendous social media propaganda, giving the insurgent group an edge in psychological warfare.

Concurrently, well-orchestrated videos of a handful of people welcoming the Taliban into captured districts — produced for social media consumption — generate an image that may not truly reflect Afghanistan’s complex realities on the ground.

Namely that the Taliban neither have the operational strength nor the conventional military muscle required to take and hold areas.

According to a UN report, the Taliban has between 58,000 and 100,000 fighters. Though the Taliban is good at insurgent and guerrilla warfare, which enabled it to force the US to negotiate the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, it lacks the conventional wherewithal to retain control of the territory it is taking in different parts of Afghanistan.

For instance, the Taliban briefly captured Badghis province’s capital Qala-e-Naw, however, it was forced out of the area in two to three days. Likewise, in 2015, the Taliban made two failed attempts to take Kunduz city.

Hence, the Taliban’s capacity to retain territories is dubious at best.

At this juncture, the ANDSF are strategically prioritising what is defendable instead of what is desirable — protecting the entire territoriality of Afghanistan. They are retreating to more formidable positions to strengthen the defences of the provincial capitals, populations centres and the main cities. So far, they have successfully guarded the frontlines of the cities, frustrating and repulsing the Taliban’s territorial advances.