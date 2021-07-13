Hundreds of undocumented migrants have been on mass hunger strike in Belgium since May 23 and their health is deteriorating day by day.

Their health status is now extremely critical, according to medical volunteers on the ground, as there is no sight for any possible solution to the crisis.

“They are showing post-traumatic symptoms, cognitive problems, and are becoming depressive,” Ahmed, one of the movement’s coordinators, said.

Many are emaciated as they are cared for by health workers who are using saline drips to keep them hydrated and tending to the lips of those who stitched their mouths shut in a bid to show they have no say over their plight.

“If things continue like that and the Government does not want to come forward for us to end the impasse together, it can quickly become fatal.”

“There are no winners or losers. We all win, including the Government, if they regularize them,” he added.

At least 100 people organised a demonstration on Sunday in front of the Beguinage Church in Brussels to support undocumented migrants’ demands.

More than 400 migrants have been camping out at several locations including universities and churches in the heart of Brussels. They started the hunger strike after four months of talks with immigration authorities broke down.

There have been some negotiations since the hunger strike started. The Union of Undocumented Persons for Regularisation(USPR) has talked with the government authorities last week.

Although the USPR expressed its satisfaction after last week’s talks, there has been no progress on the prolonged crisis.