The largest party in Malaysia's ruling alliance has said that it will withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin immediately and urged him to make way for a new leader.

Wednesday's announcement is a political bombshell that could spark a general election and potentially trigger the collapse of Yassin's government if he refuses to quit.

Yassin took power in March 2020 after he withdrew from the former ruling alliance and united with the United Malays National Organization, or UMNO, and other parties to form a new government.

But UMNO has been unhappy at playing second fiddle to Yassin's own Malay party.

Criticism over Covid-19

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Yassin's government has failed to curb the coronavirus pandemic that has led to economic hardship.

He urged Yassin to resign and make way for a temporary leader to take over until the pandemic eases and a general election can be held.

"This is important to allow a government that is truly stable and has the mandate of the majority of the people to be formed," he said in a statement.

Yassin's calculated bid fails

UMNO's decision came just hours after Yassin named an UMNO lawmaker as his deputy, in what is seen as a calculated bid to persuade the party to stay on.

The prime minister's office named Defence Minister Ismail Sabri as the deputy premier and said he also would retain his security post. It said the appointment would help Yassin manage the country amid the health and economic crises.