A British MP has defended the honour of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in an impassioned speech in Parliament, highlighting the emotional stress and harm caused to Muslims across the world by the offensive cartoons and caricatures repeatedly published in Europe.

Naz Shah, an MP for the opposition Labour party, addressed the House of Commons on Monday regarding a proposed law that aims to criminalise vandalism of statues and mitigate the emotional harm caused by the destruction of such icons.

If passed, the law will introduce a jail term of up to 10 years for anyone found guilty of attacking and vandalising statues.

“This proposed legislation will put a maximum 10 years sentence in place for those people that damage or attack statues – asserting into British law a significantly higher penalty for attacking a statue,” she said.

“Which begs the question – why? Why will a person be given a much more significant penalty for attacking a stone or iron statue compared to if they were to damage a stone wall or an iron gate, especially because in their physical form they’re identical; neither are alive, can’t be injured or have their feelings hurt and are made of the same elements, yet for one there is much more significance? I simply ask, why?”

Shah used her speech to highlight the issues faced by Muslims in the UK and across the world when it comes to the defamation of the holy prophet.

“As a Muslim, for me and millions of Muslims across this country and the quarter of the world’s population that is Muslim too, with each day and each breath, there is not a single thing in the world that we commemorate and honour more than our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” she said.