Hundreds of Afghan soldiers are either surrendering or running away from the continuing intensified Taliban assault, which has allowed the group to gain a dozen districts across northern Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s recent campaign, which has evoked memories of its 1996 takeover of Kabul, the Afghan capital, is happening amid the US-led NATO withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Obaidullah Baheer, an Afghan political analyst and a lecturer of Transitional Justice at the American University in Kabul, sees multiple reasons for why central government forces are abandoning their posts in the tenacity of Taliban’s attacks. The Afghan government denies reports that its soldiers have left their posts to escape from Taliban attacks.

Instead of executing and imprisoning Afghan soldiers, the Taliban is using two main tactics to persuade troops that a willing surrender is “a safe option” for them. Firstly, by establishing direct contacts with Afghan forces, the Taliban pledges to troops that if they surrendered they would be left alive and even given allowances to return to their homelands.

“They [soldiers] are given some allowances and change of clothes and they are let go,” Baheer explains. The Taliban is using social media very efficiently and recording those incidents where troops surrendered to the armed group, adds the analyst.

“On the other hand, we have seen specific councils formed within districts by the Taliban that facilitate the surrender of troops,” Baheer tells TRT World. The Taliban is using these district councils composed of elders to negotiate the surrender of Afghan troops, who pledge that they will not fight against the Taliban in the future, the analyst says.

Working with tribal elders

Enayat Najafizada, the founder and CEO of the Institute of War and Peace Studies, a Kabul-based think-tank, confirms the Taliban’s tactics persuading Afghan troops to surrender. “The Taliban has used these tactics in some provinces in the north. That worked in some places and that did not work in other places,” Najafizada tells TRT World.

In those areas, where the Taliban appears to be successful in persuading Afghan soldiers to abandon their posts, the armed group is working with community elders, who are mainly from Hezb-i Islami, an Afghan political party with a military wing, according to Najafizada. Hezb-i Islami was involved in the Afghan civil war back in the 1990s.

“According to reports, these elders went to some of the checkpoints of Afghan security forces, asking them not to fight,” the analyst says. They were challenging Afghan security forces with questions like “why are you fighting?” and “who are you defending actually?” according to Najafizada.

The elders were challenging the soldiers saying that if they were defending the Afghan government, they should have known that “the Kabul government cannot represent Afghan people,” Najafizada says.

But in some places like Dawlat Abad, the Taliban still “massacred” soldiers despite their surrender, the analyst notes. He also thinks that Afghan forces are not surrendering to the Taliban anymore, but “they are fighting the Taliban”, which overran at least 120 districts in the past two months.

He also doubts the number of fleeing troops, which has been reported as being more than 1,000 according to Tajik official sources. “I could not confirm. Neither the Afghan officials have confirmed yet such a big number,” he says. Most recently, an Afghan government security adviser said that soldiers who fled to Tajikistan were brought back to fight.

Other reasons

Najafizada sees three main reasons why Afghan forces are abandoning their stations: the demoralisation of US withdrawal, bad security leadership both in Kabul and at the local level and poor political governance which “has created an increasing gap between Afghan people and their government.”

“The longer the Afghan government is losing its legitimacy at the local level, the more people distrust the Afghan government,” Najafizada says.

Other experts think similarly. “They [Afghan soldiers] feel that political leaders let them down. There is a big disconnect at the top of the Afghan leadership and majority of security forces,” says Kamal Alam, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

“At the same time, if everyone is going to run away from the country, there is no point for the army to fight. The Taliban is so strong. They rather not risk their lives and maybe wait and fight another day,” Alam tells TRT World. “Either this is a tactical withdrawal or they are just too scared,” he adds.

“This is the fight. This is the battle. Both sides are fighting to gain ground. It happens on the ground. You retreat and you attack. There are also counterattacks,” Najafizada says. “This fight is not over,” he adds.

Tactical retreat?

While the Taliban runs its current campaign with both tenacity and smart war tactics, the Afghan government claims that recent Taliban gains are not the result of the armed group’s prowess or increasing political influence across the country.

“The government is claiming that this is a tactical retreat, which does make sense if you are fighting a guerilla force that enjoys its mobility and hit-and-run tactics. When you force them to come out and hold territory, then, they lose that advantage of mobility and you can hit them hard,” Baheer says.