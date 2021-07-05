More than a month after the intense Israeli attacks killed over 240 people in Gaza in 11 days in May, the cases of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) among children have shown an alarming spike.

While 33 percent of children in Gaza suffered from some degree of conflict-related trauma before the May escalation, the rate after the Israeli operation has touched a disturbing margin, with 91 percent of children being diagnosed with PTSD, a report by the Euro Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor says.

PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, or rape or who have been threatened with death, sexual violence, or serious injury, according to American Psychiatric Association.

If left untreated, traumatized children are likely to have difficulty in school. They become isolated from others and develop phobias.

According to the report titled “One war older”, which came as a result of five weeks of field research, children and women witnessed hundreds of direct targeting of densely populated residential areas.

Children younger than the age of 15 make up about 50 percent of people who live in the Gaza strip, and 49 percent of them are female.

Mariam Dawwas, a field researcher for the organisation was among the parents that witnessed her child suffering trauma in the aftermath of the attacks.

“Today, my 3-year-old daughter Sophie and I are still trying to live normally while going through PTSD like the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza, and I am desperately trying to make her forget the sounds of bombs and the horrifying images of blood and destruction. The attack has ended, but the conflict within each of us is still at its peak,” Dawwas said. She was displaced with her child after Israeli fighter jets targeted her apartment building

Nearly 5,400 children in Gaza lost their homes as they were completely destroyed or severely damaged and 42,000 children had their homes partially damaged.