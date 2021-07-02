Israeli settlers have started leaving a wildcat outpost in the occupied West Bank in adherence to an agreement struck with nationalist premier Naftali Bennett's new government, an AFP reporter said.

The last cars were streaming out of Eviatar in compliance with the 4 pm (1300 GMT) deadline to leave the outpost.

Dozens of settler families several weeks ago started to build the settlement in defiance of both international and Israeli law, sparking fierce protests from Palestinians in nearby villages.

The hilltop area where the settlers established a settlement of trailer homes, shacks and tents lies near Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Friday deadline

Under the terms of the deal published by the Israeli government on Thursday, the settlers had to leave by Friday afternoon.

However, their temporary homes will remain, and the Israeli army will establish a presence in the area.