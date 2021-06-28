Hong Kong police arrested the lead opinion writer of Apple Daily on national security grounds as he tried to fly out of the city, local media have reported, days after the Beijing-critical newspaper was forced to shut down.

Apple Daily, an unapologetic backer of Hong Kong's anti-China-rule movement, put out its last edition on Thursday after its top leadership was arrested and its assets frozen under a national security law China imposed on Hong Kong last year.

Fung Wai-kong, managing editor and chief opinion writer for the paper's English website, on Sunday became the seventh senior Apple Daily figure detained under the law.

Hong Kong police confirmed the arrest of a 57-year-old man at the airport for "conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security".

They did not name Fung, who wrote under the penname Lo Fung, but local media reported that he has been detained for investigation.

Fung's arrest also comes as online news outlet Stand News, also critical of China, said in a statement that it would remove commentaries published on its site before June and halt its fundraising efforts because of concerns over the sweeping national security law.

The measures were taken to protect the news outlet's supporters, writers and editorial staffers in the “literary inquisition” of Hong Kong, Stand News said in a statement.

Despite the precautionary measures taken, Stand News pledged to keep reporting the news.

READ MORE: Hong Kong's last anti-China paperApple Daily sells out final edition

Shuttered opposition outlet