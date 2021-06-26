From his balcony overlooking the rubble of what used to be Champlain Towers, Maurice Wachsmann lambasts the pace of the recovery operation after the building's collapse.

"It is absolutely not a rescue operation," he says.

His best friend Chaim Rosenberg – who had an apartment on the second floor – is missing along with his son and daughter-in-law.

The feeling of anger is shared by other friends and family of people feared trapped in the rubble, who wonder whether neglect may have played a role in the disaster in Surfside, near Miami Beach.

The death toll is so far four dead and 159 missing.

Hundreds of firefighters, rescuers deployed

Local authorities say they have deployed hundreds of firefighters and rescuers to find survivors among the remains of the twelve-story building overlooking the sea, which collapsed during Thursday's early hours.

On Friday, nearly 40 hours after the tragedy, teams searched the piles of concrete and scrap metal, while firefighters pierced the walls hoping to free survivors.

Nearby, pictures of those missing have been hung on a chain-link fence, which has been turned into a makeshift shrine with flowers and candles.

Among the candles and flowers placed on the beach a short walk from the building, one mourner had left a small statue of the Virgin Mary.

But the more the hours pass, the more impatience and anger grow.

"This site over here, where we are being told that there were hundreds of workers evacuating people and trying to rescue people – this is absolutely not a rescue operation, this is nothing," says Wachsmann.

Wachsmann left New York a few hours after the disaster – along with Rosenberg's nephew, Mike Salberg – and rented an apartment in the building adjacent to Champlain Towers, with a direct view of the operation.

"My uncle's apartment's right there, where that purple pillar is by the screen door," says Salberg.