The final edition of Hong Kong's last remaining anti-China paper has sold out in hours, as readers scooped up all 1 million copies of the Apple Daily, in China's semi-autonomous city.

Across the densely populated metropolis, people lined up early in the morning on Thursday to buy the paper, which in recent years has become an increasingly outspoken critic of Chinese and Hong Kong authorities.

The paper was gone from newsstands by 8:30 a.m [local time].

The newspaper said it was forced to cease operations after police froze $2.3 million of its assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security.

"This is our last day, and last edition, does this reflect the reality that Hong Kong has started to lose its press freedom and freedom of speech?" an Apple Daily graphic designer, Dickson Ng, asked in comments to The Associated Press.

"Why does it have to end up like this?"

Final edition

The paper printed 1 million copies for its last edition — up from the usual 80,000.

On the front page was splashed an image of an employee in the office waving at supporters surrounding the building, with the headline "Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain, 'We support Apple Daily.'"

While anti-Beijing media outlets still exist online, it was the only print newspaper of its kind left in the city.

The pressure on the paper reflects a broader crackdown on Hong Kong’s civil liberties, ramped up after massive anti-government protests in 2019 unsettled authorities.

