A few years ago, the Turkish TV series were said to have increased divorce rates in Baghdad. However, despite the negative spin, people in the Middle East became addicted to them. So what effect did they have on Western neighbours of Turkey?

In 2008, I turned on one of the most-watched Bulgarian channels, Nova TV, and saw “Binbir Gece” (1001 Nights). Nevertheless, that was just the beginning. Then came Gumus, Ezel, Yaprak Dokumu (When Leaves Fall), and many more took over the prime time of the most-watched televisions and online platforms in the country. These soap operas reached tremendous popularity. At some point, I have been constantly asked for spoilers – “How many more heart attacks will Ali Riza have?”. Even more, a famous talk show satirized the character in sketches; thus, his iconic “I do not feel well” transformed into a popular one-liner joke.

Interestingly, in the commentary sections, people were asking if these soap operas represent Turkish life? Well, since Gossip Girls’ Upper East Side does not depict the average American’s life, ditto Adnan Ziyagil’s mansion is far from representing the living standards of an average Turk. But, then again, some entrenched stereotypes remain deep-seated, such as the expectation to find camels in Istanbul.

Once part of the Ottoman Empire, Balkan nations have still mixed feelings toward their shared heritage. However, research shows that people who follow the Turkish series have more positive impressions of Turkey than those who do not watch them.

In 2011, Bulgaria became the second-biggest customer of Turkish TV series worldwide. The situation in the other Balkan countries was not very different. For example, in North Macedonia, the series constituted the most-watched content after the news. Similarly, in 2009 “Aci Hayat” (Bitter Life) became the most viewed program in Kosovo. Likewise, inspired by the Turkish series “Ezel”, Romanian producers adapted its script to produce “Vlad”.

However, in parts of southeastern Europe, breaking prejudices is not an unequivocal undertaking. Many reasons, ranging from religious differences to negative attitude toward the Ottomans, still shape the mindset of many. As a result, some governments chose to build their historical narratives around “chosen traumas'' and “imaginary victories.” In this context, the Battle of Kosovo has been used (and abused) to construct Serbia’s national identity. Thus, Serbian war criminal Ratko Mladic described the genocide of Srebrenica as a victory, as revenge for the alleged trauma that took place after the Battle of Kosovo.

Against this backdrop, few radical groups in Serbia launched campaigns to stop the broadcast of some Turkish television series, but that did not affect their popularity. On the other hand, in North Macedonia, despite the ratings, a bill banned the Turkish TV series in 2012. Ivo Ivanoski, then Minister of Information, asserted: “The Turkish series is wonderful, but we cannot forget 500 years of servitude under the Ottoman Empire.”

In a similar vein, the series’ broadcasting in Greece was labelled an “invasion”. However, the ebbs and flows of politics on both sides of the Aegean Sea did not abate the audience’s interest in the “Magnificent Century.”

How did these series become so popular?