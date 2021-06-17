WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several arrested as Hong Kong police raid Apple Daily newspaper
Hong Kong police raid offices of newspaper Apple Daily and arrest five executives under the city's national security law, including its chief editor Ryan Law, police and paper say.
Several arrested as Hong Kong police raid Apple Daily newspaper
Police say five executives were arrested "for collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security". / AFP
June 17, 2021

Hong Kong police have arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of the Apple Daily newspaper under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, according to media reports.

Local media, including the South China Morning Post and Apple Daily, reported on Thursday that national security police arrested Apple Daily's chief editor Ryan Law.

Police said five executives were arrested "for collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security". 

Apple Daily said Law was among those arrested. 

Others arrested included Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, which operates Apple Daily, as well as its chief operating officer and two other editors.

Recommended

The government said in a statement that Hong Kong's National Security Department had arrested five directors of a company for "suspected contravention" of the national security law.

Second operation on Apple Daily

It is the second time that Hong Kong's police force have conducted an operation on Apple Daily, with police arresting founder Jimmy Lai and other executives last year on suspicion of national security law violations or fraud.

Lai is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence for his role in unauthorized assemblies in 2019, during a period when Hong Kong saw massive anti-government protests. 

Last month, authorities froze Lai's assets and shares in Next Digital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion