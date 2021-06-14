NATO leaders have vowed to work together against the 'systemic challenge' posed by China's aggressive policies and put Russia on notice about its flouting of international law.

As US President Joe Biden renewed Washington's Transatlantic ties at his first summit with the Western allies, the leaders issued a broad statement of intent on Monday.

China's increasingly assertive actions in building a nuclear arsenal along with space and cyber warfare capabilities threatens the international order, they said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies would seek to cooperate with China on global issues like climate change, as European capitals wanted.

But, in a nod to Washington's growing concern, he warned: "China's growing influence and international policies present challenges to Alliance security.

"Leaders agreed that we need to address such challenges together as an alliance, and that we need to engage with China to defend our security interests.

"We are concerned by China's coercive policies," he said, citing Beijing's expanding nuclear arsenal.

A warning to Putin

In the summit communique, the leaders warned Russia's President Vladimir Putin, whom Biden will meet on Wednesday in Geneva, that there will be no quick return to "business as usual".

Russia's military build-up and provocative behaviour on NATO's eastern frontier "increasingly threaten the security of the Euro-Atlantic area and contribute to instability along NATO borders and beyond".

The allies reiterated their support for the territorial integrity of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, demanding that Moscow "withdraw the forces it has stationed in all three countries without their consent".

Stoltenberg hailed what he said was Biden's strong commitment to NATO - an implicit contrast to the difficult ties under the previous US president, Donald Trump.

Biden: China is not our adversary

Arriving at NATO headquarters in Brussels for a summit with his 29 counterparts, Biden stressed that the alliance was "critically important" to US security.