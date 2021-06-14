Algeria's recent parliamentary election took place under the shadow of the popular protest movements and the government’s attempt to reassert its power amid political paralysis.

After Saturday's vote, electoral commission chief Mohamed Chorfi said that turnout had been just 30.2 percent, the lowest in a legislative poll in at least 20 years. The electoral commission chief also said it would take 96 hours before official results are announced.

Algeria has been going through a fragile political transition since 2019. Three years ago, widespread protests led by popular protest movement Hirak forced longtime ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika into resignation, after he launched a bid for a fifth term.

Since then, while increasing pressure on the protest movement, the government has looked to restore order through elections and constitutional changes.

Many Algerians, however, believe the real power rests with the military and security establishments who have dominated politics for decades, rather than with elected politicians.

Dr Yasmina Abouzzohour is a researcher at the Brookings Institute and the European Council for Foreign Relations. She says the official turnout rate is arguably fraudulent because it stood at around 14 percent at 4pm on election day and it is unlikely that turnout doubled in four hours when the polls closed at 8pm.

“Out of around 24.5 million eligible voters, 17.5 million boycotted the election, thereby expressing their rejection of the regime’s roadmap and its attempts to placate the protest movement. It also means that any party that is in the lead does not have the support of a majority of the population, just the majority of voters,” Abouzzohour told TRT World.

Reasserting order

Over the years, Algerians have been hesitant to go to the ballot box which they see as a tool for the continuation of regime, rather than a symbol of change that would address their grievances.

After Bouteflika was forced to step down after protests in 2019, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected with a turnout of 40 percent. Last year he held a referendum on an amended constitution that gained only 25 percent of votes.

Nevertheless despite the low turnout, President Tebboune is hopeful about the election.

"For me, the turnout isn't important. What's important is whether the lawmakers that the people elect have enough legitimacy,” the president said.

Since his election, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has carefully followed the military’s roadmap for the elections to restore order without major changes to long-standing rules.

The protesters' ambitious demands for a complete overhaul of the political system, regime change, and the distancing of the military from the political sphere have been cast aside and considered as radical moves servicing Algeria's foreign enemies.

So for the last piece in its electoral jigsaw, the government has adopted an iron fist, requiring prior approval from the interior ministry for all public gatherings which is an impossible demand for a protest movement to achieve.

Authorities began tightening the screws on the Hirak movement weeks ago before the election with dozens of arrests and a rule that required organisers or marches to be declared - which is unfeasible for a leaderless movement.