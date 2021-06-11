Recently in my class on International Negotiation at the University of Sarajevo, I discussed the Oslo Accords with students and how it came into being. The benefit of hindsight and an almost three-decade-long historical lapse allows for a cost-benefit analysis of that diplomatic breakthrough.

From a Balkan perspective, with our frequent preoccupation with the Dayton Accords and its drawbacks, studying the successes and failures of other peacemaking efforts is useful to get a broader perspective. Comparisons of the two Camp David peace talks in 1978 and 2000 allows those of us in this part of Southeast Europe to think through the alternative trajectories that Dayton could have taken and the variety of counterfactuals that could have played out.

My job next year around this time will be somewhat easier with the inclusion of HBO's new film Oslo.

The one iconic image of the Oslo Accord is actually a handshake on the White House lawn in the summer of 1993. Almost thirty years ago, the official ceremony under the auspices of President Bill Clinton was highlighted by the famous handshake of Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) chairman Yasser Arafat and Israel's prime minister Yitzhak Rabin. The document signed by Rabin and PLO's Mahmoud Abbas was known as the Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Arrangements, but has come to be universally known as the Oslo Accord.

The essence of the deal was mutual recognition between the PLO and Israel, and the establishment of a Palestinian Authority in Gaza and the West Bank. The unresolved and, admittedly, more difficult issues were to be negotiated at a later stage.

The agreement between the PLO and Israel marked a new chapter in Middle East peacemaking. The signing ceremony in Washington capped months of backchannel negotiations between Palestinian and Israeli representatives. The Norwegian mediation in facilitating these secret talks was instrumental and has since entered the international negotiation literature as a case study.

Released just two weeks ago, Oslo was directed by Bartlett Sher and is based on J.T. Rogers's Tony-winning play. The movie is a dramatisation of the painstaking backchannel negotiations in Norway from late 1992 to mid-1993.

In the year leading up to Oslo, several events dovetailed to make a secret channel viable. The PLO was trying to stay afloat and relevant. The first Intifada that began in 1987 showed, among others, that the PLO leadership in Tunisia was losing ground among the Palestinians. Arafat's support for Saddam Hussein in the First Gulf War alienated Arab states that had financially supported the PLO. When funds began to dry up, the PLO felt the pinch.

In fact, it has been argued that Arafat played perhaps one of his last trump cards by proceeding with both the Washington talks - which were stalemated - and the Oslo channel. Enter Terje Rod-Larsen and Mona Juul.

The Norwegian couple came up with the idea to use a research institute as an official host and a cover for the secret talks. Norway emerged as a curious choice for the role of a mediator, as the Scandinavian nation was one of the European countries most supportive of Israel.