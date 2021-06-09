Ismail Tubasi, a 27-year-old Palestinian man, was killed in southern Hebron in the Israeli occupied West Bank on May 14.

Citing witness accounts and local hospital reports, the Tel Aviv-based +972 magazine reported that a group of Israeli settlers first killed him with a gunshot and then mutilated his face with sharp objects.

Local Call, a Hebrew-language news platform, first reported the incident saying that evidence gathered suggests the killing may have taken place under the watch of Israeli soldiers.

The incident took place when settlers set the agricultural fields and trees on fire in al Rihiya town. Eyewitnesses claimed Tubasi, alongside other locals, rushed to the fields to extinguish the fire. A group of about 50 settlers carrying guns, axes and batons began shooting at them, killing Tubasi on the spot. They also beat up the villagers.

Tubasi's nephew, who was among the witnesses, said he feared for his life and fled the scene after seeing his uncle be wounded.

Tubasi was taken to Shaheed Abu Hassan al-Qassam hospital about half an hour after being shot, according to the media reports. Doctors noticed fresh and deep wounds on his face and it appeared as if his face had been stabbed multiple times with sharp objects.

One cut was as deep as 20 centimetres, while another was seven centimetres long. The hospital report included photos of Tubasi’s deceased mutilated body.

One witness, Kazem al-Hallaq, a 62-year-old resident of Al Rihiya, told Local Call that he woke up to someone screaming: “Fire, they set a fire”. As he stepped out, the report read, he saw the army watching what was happening from afar.