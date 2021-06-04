Facebook has for far too long stuck to its commitment of not scrutinising political speech on its platform. But, if the recent reports are true, the social media giant intends to end the exemption for politicians who violate its hate speech rules. An updated policy in this regard is expected to be announced soon.

The new approach is a retreat from Facebbook’s two-year-old policy that allowed politicians to post whatever they wanted. The decision originally aimed at “preventing outside interference” in the US elections.

Trump’s ban paved the way for the reassessment

Facebook has for long faced criticism from its employees, lawmakers, and journalists for allowing politicians to spread misinformation. But the company maintained its hands off approach when it came to what the politicians posted, citing “free speech.”

It did, however, ban Donald Trump this year after the former president shared posts in which he appeared to be praising the rioters who stormed the US capitol on January 6.

The Oversight Board, an independent group funded by Facebook that carries out a review of its policies, says it has suggested the company maintains its ban on Trump, said The Verge, the publication, which first published the story. Facebook will also announce if the ban on Trump will continue.

News has its place