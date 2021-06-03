Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab made a desperate appeal on Wednesday. "Either you save it now before it's too late or else no regrets will help,” he said in a televised address, asking friendly nations to bail out Beirut from a deep financial crisis.

For years, Lebanon has looked at the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia to pay for its inflated bills. But fellow oil-rich Arab partners have demurred.

Its currency, the Lebanese pound, has lost over 85 percent of its value against the US dollar since 2019, making imports expensive and stoking inflation. Even the World Bank has ranked the country’s economic crisis as one of the worst seen in more than 150 years.

So what has stopped Arab nations from coming to Lebanon’s aid?

Partly, the widespread internal dissent and dissatisfaction against the political elite has made the international community wary of stepping in with a helping hand.

“I think this goes back to the fact that the political system is no longer legitimate in Lebanon. After demonstrations of the last two years, it becomes clear that the whole system [including almost all of the political parties] is not acceptable to people anymore. The whole system is not functioning well,” says Mahjoob Zweiri, a professor of Contemporary History at Qatar University.

As a result there’s a real hesitation in Gulf states when it comes to putting money in the Lebanese political class because it might rub the public up the wrong way, Zweiri told TRT World.

Gulf states might also think that if they back a political system which is “fragile”, their support might go anywhere, the professor suggests. “The fragility of the system” is the main reason for the Gulf's unwillingness to bail out Lebanon, he offers.

Lack of popular support

Zweiri and many other experts see a growing gap between political elites and ordinary people, which leads to a lack of public trust in the government.

This became apparent amid the widespread anger that came about after the Beirut port blast last August which killed hundreds of people and devastated a vast area in the capital city.

Lebanese people couldn’t care less about the present caretaker government being supported by the Gulf countries or European nations such as France, said Zweiri.

The cabinet had resigned in face of the protests following the Beirut blast. Since then, the caretaker setup has barely managed to keep the government machinery running.

“The protests that stemmed from economic woes faced by the people have shaped perceptions about the country's politics. It has now become difficult to form a government relying on the same political actors,” said Zeynep Karatas, an Ankara-based expert on Lebanese politics.

“And without widespread support it would be difficult for any government to implement the much-needed reforms that Lebanon’s creditors want. As long as protests continue, there’s little hope for any government,” Karatas told TRT World.