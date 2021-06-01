The US military has denied a tweet by Morocco's prime minister that the US-led African military exercises this month would take place in the disputed region of Western Sahara.

Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani said last week on Twitter that the training "marks the consecration of American recognition of the Moroccan Sahara".

His tweet has now been removed. The US African Command (Africom), which will lead the nine-nation, 7,000-participant exercises, said in a statement that they are limited to the territory of Morocco.

"Exercise locations are spread mainly across Morocco, from Kenitra Air Base in the north to Tan Tan and Guerir Labouhi training complex in the south," the statement said.

Africom said that US and Moroccan planners decided "to use the sites proposed at the beginning of the planning cycle in summer of 2020", months before then US president Donald Trump's December 2020 announcement of Washington recoginising Morocco's claim on the Western Sahara region.

This comes after the leader of a movement seeking independence from Morocco testified on Tuesday in a Spanish investigation into allegations against him of torture, genocide and other crimes.

Brahim Ghali appeared before an investigating magistrate at the National Court in Madrid via videoconference from a hospital in Logrono, a northern Spanish city where the 71-year old was hospitalised last month after falling seriously ill with Covid-19.

The magistrate ruled after Ghali's testimony that he should remain free while the investigation continues, saying he has an address and phone number in Spain where he can be contacted.

Last year, after Rabat normalised relations with Israel, Trump recognised Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, sparking an angry response from the Polisario Front, which denies Morocco's claim to the territory.

Morocco laid claim to the former Spanish colony with rich phosphate resources and offshore fisheries after Spain withdrew in 1975.