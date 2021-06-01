Rising exports of fish meal and fish oil from West Africa to Europe and Asia are depriving millions of Africans of food, Greenpeace said.

In a report on Tuesday, the environmental group said that over half a million tonnes of fish used to produce fish meal and fish oil in the poor region could feed some 33 million people instead.

Fish meal is made in factories dotted along the West African coast, and is predominantly sold as feed for fish farms in the developed world.

Fish oil serves a similar purpose.

Overexploited industry

Much of West Africa's fishing grounds are already overexploited and illegal fishing is a persistent problem.

Greenpeace said West Africa's trade in fish meal and fish oil had grown tenfold between 2010 and 2019 – from about 13,000 tonnes to over 170,000 tonnes.