After turning the West Bank and Gaza into open-air prisons for several decades, separating Palestinians from their brethren living in the Green Line Israel, dividing families and friends, Tel Aviv was almost certain that it was close to erasing the Palestinian resistance against its occupation.

But in the face of Sheikh Jarrah expulsions, not only Gazans under Hamas control but also Palestinians living under the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in West Bank and East Jerusalem along with Palestinians with Israeli citizenship living in the Green Line areas have revolted the Zionist state in a simultaneous fashion.

The colonial-era policy of divide and rule, which Israel emulated to entrench its occupation of Palestinian lands, has now been torn apart at the seams.

The recent rebellion surprised the Israeli state, which is yet to form an elected government after holding four inconclusive elections in the past three years. Although Benjamin Netanyahu continues to lead the country as prime minister, he has been struggling to hold on to power with several corruption charges damaging his popularity.

“The Palestinian unity that was showing across occupied territories was a turning point. It brought the Palestinian cause back to the forefront. Israel can no longer divide Palestinians living in Gaza, West Bank, East Jerusalem and the 1948 Green Line areas. All people are united regardless of their political affiliations,” says Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst.

Just like in the last days of South Africa’s former Apartheid regime, during recent escalations across the Holy Land, Israel has been forced to face a large Palestinian revolt across several fronts, from Gaza to the West Bank and the Green Line areas, where mixed Jewish and Palestinian populations live.

“That was a surprising development for Israel. It has worked for many years and decades to destine Palestinians to live in 1948 areas inside Israel and and their brethren in occupied territories. But the revolution and uprising we saw flipped the table,” Alhelou tells TRT World.

“The first time that the whole of Palestine is united,” says Kamel Hawwash, Chair of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and a founding member of the British Palestinian Policy Council (BPPC).

With the united Palestinian revolt, some crucial changes appear to be inevitable for both internal Palestinian political status and Israel’s international standing.

Wind of Change in Palestinian politics

The Palestinian general strike on May 18 observed across occupied territories, Gaza and the Green Line Israel, was a crucial development. “Some observers say nothing like it has been seen since before the birth of Israel and the 1936 Arab Revolt,” wrote David Gardner, a syndicated columnist for The Financial Times (FT).

“That was a great form of popular resistance going on strike en masse in all parts of [historical] Palestine. In fact, there was also quite a lot of support internationally and among Palestinians internationally as well,” Hawwash tells TRT World.

“That momentum needs to be sustained. This is where a [new] badly needed leadership can be built on. This could happen with to revitalise Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) and its Palestine National Council, which is the parliament for Palestinians everywhere,” says Hawwash.

“That can only happen through democratic and open elections for Palestinians living everywhere from Chile to Australia, London and other parts of the world,” he adds.

Alhelou agrees with Hawwash. “I think the next phase has to bring all Palestinians together - whether they are in occupied territories or exile - to say their words. Elections are one of the only means to decide who is going to lead the Palestinian people.”

Recent escalations have also marked an important development: the emergence of “a new generation of Palestinian activists” across the Holy Land with no clear loyalty to any existing Palestinian political factions like Hamas and Fatah, according to Gardner.

Muna el-Kurd, one of the young residents of Sheikh Jarrah, which was the initial seat of the latest tensions, was one of these activists with more than a million followers on Instagram, representing the new nature of the Palestinian uprising. She has fiercely protested against Israeli expulsions from the very beginning.