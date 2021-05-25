Colonel Assimi Goita, the face of last year’s military coup in Mali, declared that he had seized power a day after the country's two transitional leaders, interim President Bah Ndaw and acting Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, were arrested on Monday.

While the EU slammed Goita's move, calling the arrests 'kidnapping', many critics say Mali is witnessing a 'coup within a coup'. The country was recovering from a fully-fledged military takeover that took place nine months ago.

What prompted the second military takeover? It all began with the government reshuffle, according to Andrew Lebovich, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“The motivating factor for what happened is the announcement of the government reshuffle, that would have stripped key posts -defence and internal security from two members of the military junta that staged the coup last August”, Lebovich told TRT World.

Halfway through the transition phase, Mali was going to conduct elections in February next year. Goita said the two detained leaders, Ndaw and Ouane, were stripped of their duties because they were trying to "sabotage" the period of transition.

Ndaw and Ouane were forcibly taken from their homes on Monday evening to the Kati military camp, a notorious base.

The “sabotage” Colonel Goita referred to was a sensitive cabinet reshuffle that revealed an internal power struggle in Mali’s transitional government.

Justifying the takeover, Goita said the leaders failed to consult him when they dropped two of his colleagues who were part of the 2020 military coup.

Cabinet reshuffle

Hours before Monday's arrests, the transitional government sought to ease the mounting public dissatisfaction towards it by announcing the reshuffle.

In the new list, the military kept the strategic portfolios it controlled during the previous administration, but the two coup participants — former defence minister Sadio Camara and ex-security minister Colonel Modibo Kone — were replaced.

Instead, Generals Souleymane Doucouré and Mamadou Lamine Diallo who were distant from the junta were named as the ministers of defence and security.

Christian Klatt, the country director for the Friedrich-Ebert Foundation in Bamako, agrees with Lebovich that the reshuffle caused the members of previous junta members to step up.

“Even though the new list has the same amount of military personnel as ministers (4), two of the proposed ministers (including) the ministry of defence had new ministers that are not that affiliated with the former junta”, Christian Klatt told TRT World.