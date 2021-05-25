Fierce Israeli shelling in Gaza has destroyed farms, leaving residents who depend on them for their livelihood vulnerable, and increased food insecurity in the region.

The Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture has said destruction resulted in a severe shortage of animal fodder, resulting in increasing animal deaths and a possible collapse of the sector.

OCHA's department on Occupied Palestinian Territory also said in a statement on May 21 that "water, sanitation, and electric infrastructure were severely damaged during the escalation" in Gaza.

"Sheep and cattle breeders are coping by feeding the animals less, compromising production," OCHA said.

Agriculture is one of the three main sectors that contribute to employment in the besieged coastal enclave with more than 30 percent of the population living below the poverty line.

Israel's assault on Gaza started on May 10 and killed at least 253 Palestinians.

Lifelines cut, hopes shattered

Israel's 11-day bombing campaign destroyed at least 2,000 buildings while 15,000 buildings became unusable, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian Ministry of Labor and Housing.

The latest levels of devastation added to the woes of a population unable to even cross over to other Palestinian territories to buy basic goods or materials needed for repairs.

Gaza resident Iyad al Attar's fish farm in the northern town of Beit Lahiya was completely destroyed in an Israeli air strike.

The farm was the 46-year-old Palestinian's only source of income and a lifeline for him and his family of 10 children.

"We are astounded by the destruction of our farm and our fish for no reason,” Attar said.

"We were waiting for the fish season this year to repay our debts and treat one of my sons so that he could have children. Our hopes are all shattered now."

The damage to the farm caused Attar an estimated $35,000 material loss, including the loss of 5,000 kilograms of tilapia fish which were blown up and scattered everywhere.

Attar and his son worked to remove dead fish and debris from inside the water tanks, and save some of the surviving fish by moving them to another clean basin.

