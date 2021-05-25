In his first Middle East tour amid a key moment in the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, Antony Blinken made clear US support for ally Israel stood the test of an 11-day bombardment that some say might have constituted war crimes.

US Secretary of State Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in West Jerusalem on Tuesday.

"The US fully supports Israel's right to defend itself," Blinken said, repeating the Biden administration's stance that has left the presidency treading waters as it faced criticism about its silence on deadly Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Blinken's statement at a joint press conference with Netanyahu did not stray far from US policy on Israeli, promising the premier support for the Iron Dome defence system.

Israel's air strikes and artillery attacks killed at least 248 Palestinians in Gaza in 11 days. Blinken justified the action as self-defence, referring to rocket attacks from the enclave triggered by police violence in occupied East Jerusalem. Israel says 12 people died in those attacks, including one child and one Palestinian.

Blinken promised aid for Gaza, provided it bypassed the enclave's government, a stance some critics have called "delusional".

Netanyahu at the meeting tried to shore up the relationship by thanking the US for its support against "anti-Zionism that is actually anti-Semitism".

Blinken, who landed at Ben Gurion International Airport early Tuesday, is the highest-ranking US official to visit the region since President Joe Biden assumed office.

Blinken will not be meeting with the other party in the crisis, the Hamas, which does not recognise Israel’s claims over occupied Palestinian territories.

Instead, will head to Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has no power in Gaza.

Blinken will also visit neighboring Egypt and Jordan, which made peace with Israel decades ago and have acted as mediators in the conflict.

Earlier, Blinken said in a Twitter post that his visit to Jerusalem will focus on the “road ahead” following the recent cease-fire agreement between Israel and Palestinian factions and will seek “to build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.”