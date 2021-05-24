The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel last week brought an end to another devastating wave of bombardment on Gaza, the Palestinian enclave, at least temporarily.

But the ceasefire has not stopped Israeli aggression on Palestinians living in Sheikh Jarrah, one of Palestine’s oldest native neighbourhoods established in the 12th century in occupied East Jerusalem, which triggered the recent escalations between both sides.

On Saturday, Israeli police used force against protesting Palestinians once again in Sheikh Jarrah, where they came together to praise their “martyrs” in Gaza and across occupied territories and other areas under Israeli rule.

Also the Israeli police continued to harass native residents of Sheikh Jarrah on the weekend, raiding their homes and assaulting them on the premise to “inspect” their residences.

“There is no cease fire in Sheikh Jarrah,” wrote Mairav Zonszein, an Israeli-American journalist and researcher, on Twitter.

“What we have seen consistently in terms of treatment of Palestinians, which often is not recognised and necessarily reported on, is this systemic abuse of civil rights of Palestinian people both within the Green Line Israel and more acutely in occupied territories,” says Yasmine Ahmed, the UK director of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“It’s the consistent suppression of their civil rights. It’s excessive use of force by Israeli police in terms of managing and dealing protests and all other sorts of things and civil actions,” Ahmed tells TRT World.

In Sheikh Jarrah, more than any other place, Israel’s “heavy-handed approach” against any Palestinians protesting human rights violations is crystal clear, according to Ahmed. “In terms of Sheikh Jarrah, what happens is really emblematic as well of the fact that there are ongoing concerns about the behaviour of Israeli forces, not only military forces but also police forces, of their use of excessive force, undermining civil rights,” she says.

Ahmed also thinks “the introduction of very extreme right-wing nationalism,” which fiercely defends settler activity in occupied territories, foments tensions in places like Sheikh Jarrah. Illegal settlers are “harassing and causing violence to Palestinian people,” she says.

Along with “the rise of nationalism and violence”, the Israeli state provokes and encourages “this kind of behaviour, which I think is fracturing the society internally within the Green Line Israel,” Ahmed says.

“There is a fracturing of that society or at least an evidence of that fracturing of society, which becomes more and more apparent and more and more extreme.”

Fracturing Israeli state

As Ahmed drew attention to the increasing divisions inside Israeli society, during the latest escalations, there have been various protests in towns and cities which have mixed Palestinian and Jewish populations like in Jaffa.

But Israeli state reaction was the same as it had been in the occupied territories.

Israeli security forces “announced their intent to arrest over 500 Palestinian citizens of Israel over the next 48 hours,” wrote Yara Hawari, a Palestinian academic and writer, on Twitter.

“This wave of mass arrests will take place as part of what Israel calls a “law and order” campaign. Thousands of police officers will carry out violent arrests, kicking into doors, brutalizing families and kidnapping our brothers and sisters,” Hawari added.