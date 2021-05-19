There has been no firm sign of an imminent ceasefire despite international calls to end 10 days of an Israeli bombardment on the besieged Gaza.

The death toll from Israeli air strikes across Gaza has climbed to at least 227, including 64 children.

Early on Wednesday, the air raids destroyed the home of a large extended family.

Residents surveyed the piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of al Astal family.

They said a warning missile struck the building in the southern town of Khan Younis five minutes before the air strike, allowing everyone to escape.

Ahmed al Astal, a university professor, described a scene of panic before the air strike hit, with men, women and children racing out of the building in various states of undress.

“We had just gotten down to the street, breathless, when the devastating bombardment came,” he said.

"They left nothing but destruction, the children’s cries filling the street... This is happening and there is no one to help us. We ask God to help us.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry said a woman was killed and eight people were wounded in the Khan Younis and Rafah strikes.

Hamas-run Al-Aqsa radio said one of its reporters was killed in an air strike in Gaza. Yusuf Abu Hussein, who worked for Voice of Jerusalem radio, died in the attack in the northern Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

Doctors at the Shifa hospital said his was among five bodies brought in early Wednesday. The fatalities included two people killed when warning missiles crashed into their apartment.

Mahmoud Ishteiwi, 18, was killed in an Israeli raid on al Zeitoun neighbourhood, while the second victim was Amena Shreir, 3, who died of her injuries after her father, mother, and sister were also killed in an Israeli air strike on their home on May 11.

Houses, farms and health centres targeted

Fifteen residential buildings and a mosque in Gaza were also destroyed in the raids.

One of these was a six-story residential building, which housed another mosque, as well as educational centres, and five homes.

Other areas were also hit by Israeli bombs, including farms.

A total of 1,530 Palestinians have been wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Nearly 450 buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary-care health centres, since the current conflict began, the United Nations humanitarian agency said.

Some 57,000 displaced had gone to 58 UN-run schools. Another 25,000 displaced people are staying with host families.

Meanwhile, the government media office in Gaza said the estimated losses from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the enclave have reached $243 million.

Medical supplies, fuel and water are running low in Gaza, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians and has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, have been killed in Gaza's rocket attacks so far.

The Israeli military says more than 3,700 rockets have been fired since May 10, with hundreds falling short and landing inside Gaza.

Gaza’s rockets are mostly repurposed handmade weapons in comparison to Israel’s military might which gets over $16 billion for defence spending and $3.8 billion from the US annually for a 10-year period.