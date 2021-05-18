WORLD
Pakistan police stop mob from lynching blasphemy suspect
The mob had attempted to break into Golra police station on outskirts of Islamabad on Monday night after police refused to hand over the suspect to the crowd outside for “punishment”.
Pakistani police said they foiled an attempt by a mob to lynch a blasphemy suspect recently arrested on charges of insulting Islam. / Reuters
May 18, 2021

Pakistani police have foiled an attempt by a mob to lynch a blasphemy suspect recently arrested on charges of insulting Islam.

The mob stormed the Golra police station on the outskirts of Islamabad on Monday night, after police refused to hand over the suspect to the crowd outside for punishment, local police chief Asim Ghaffar said.

The suspect, Shaukat Ali, was unharmed while six police officials were slightly injured in the attack, Ghaffar said. 

Ali is accused of sharing anti-Islam content on social media.

A matter of life and death

Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan.

Rights groups say that in this country, blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.

A Punjab governor in Islamabad was shot and killed by his own guard in 2011, after he defended a Christian woman, Asia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy. 

She was acquitted after spending eight years on death row and left Pakistan for Canada to join her family after receiving threats.

READ MORE:Pakistan's top court to review Christian woman's acquittal

SOURCE:AP
