Israel is targeting health facilities in besieged Gaza as the brutal assault enters a ninth day, displacing over 50,000 Palestinians.

The death toll stands at 217, including 63 children, with 1,400 people wounded, Gaza Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Gaza residents counted 60 Israeli strikes overnight. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the overnight strikes.

Gaza, under a long-standing Israeli blockade, is now facing critical shortages of food, medical supplies and fuel, with the UN asking for urgent support and access to provide much needed aid.

Missile attacks on Ghazi Al Shawwa building in Rimal neighbourhood killed two people on Monday and damaged the office of Qatar's Red Crescent, officials said.

Al Remal clinic and the administrative building of the health ministry were also partially destroyed, Gaza officials said.

Al Remal clinic was Gaza's only Covid-19 laboratory.

The Israeli military has pummelled Gaza with air strikes since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory. Israel opened up an artillery warfront on Friday.

Over 42,000 displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in UN schools in Gaza, which was already struggling to cope with a coronavirus outbreak.

Another 16,000 are with host families.

Toll on health infrastructure

Hospitals in the poverty-stricken territory, which has been under Israeli blockade for almost 15 years, have been overwhelmed by patients.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Qidra said Israeli strikes "threaten to undermine the efforts of the health ministry in the face of the Covid pandemic".

The raids "stopped screening tests ... at the central laboratory", he added, referring to Al Remal.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests in Gaza has been among the highest in the world, at 28 percent.

Qatar and Turkey both condemned the attack on the Red Crescent office.

The targeting of humanitarian and media institutions is a clear violation of international law, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We invite the international community to step up their efforts to force Israel to end the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force,” said Tanju Bilgic, a spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry.

Israeli air strikes and shelling have damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and entirely destroyed one health facility, the World Health Organization said in a new report.

Nearly half of all essential drugs in the territory have run out.

It said the bombing of key roads, including those leading to the main Al Shifa Hospital, has hindered the movement of ambulances and supply vehicles.

Sunday's strikes killed Dr Ayman Abu al Ouf, head of internal medicine at Al Shifa hospital who was also treating Covid-19 patients

Humanitarian access to Gaza

Palestinian officials said Israel pledged to open its only cargo crossing with Gaza for several hours on Tuesday to allow humanitarian aid — including fuel, food and medicine — to enter.

The Kerem Shalom crossing is the main entry point for goods entering the territory.

Kerem Shalom lies south of Rafah, near Gaza's Israel and Egypt borders.