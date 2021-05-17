"But the host is actually a leftist!" is probably the funniest lie producers tell when they try to lure Palestinian guests into their news studios in Israel. As if we don't work in the field or don't even watch TV, they know they have to make their guest feel safe for them to accept their invitation.

If one wants to understand how structural violence is maintained and nurtured in Israel, all one has to do is watch the following interview I had with Israel national broadcasting service.

First, let's start by providing a little context. Last week an unprecedented wave of protests supporting the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem emerged all over Palestine (including Palestinian towns and cities inside Israel).

In Lyd (Lod in Hebrew), a mixed city (which was entirely Palestinian and became mixed after its occupation in 1948), protested as well. Police responded with brutal violence, hoping to suppress the anger. But the crowds wouldn't stay at home.

Fifteen years ago, settlers who Ariel Sharon evicted from Gaza settled in Lyd. They had a core of settlers already there, called "Garin Torani", and they now had massive support. The open and declared purpose of settling in Lyd is to "Judaize" the city. Meaning, push the Arabs away, just like Israel does in the West Bank.

These settlers and their racist nationalistic and religious extremist ideologies are also about action. They're armed. So when Arabs took to the streets, they encountered them. Clashes began between the two sides, and Musa Hasouna, 32-year-old Palestinian, was shot dead by a settler.

The perpetrator was taken for questioning by the police and was later released after the public security minister publicly called for his release on Twitter, emphasising his arrest was "unethical."

When I was invited to the Israel national broadcaster, the host didn't want me to talk about any of that or the dire situation of the Palestinian community in Lyd.

What happened in that interview set a new rock bottom - even by Israeli TV standards, where it's common knowledge all reporters immediately start reciting the government's official party line without questioning, every time there's a flair up with Palestinians, anywhere.

So, why host an Arab journalist on their TV, then? Well, the answer has two tiers:

First, they want to seem liberal, or to put it more accurately, "fair". Interviewing "the other side" is a norm in journalism, especially the institutionalised ones. Even the right-wing Fox News invites progressives and liberals on their shows.