When the Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus was asked whether the assault on Gaza's population would intensify, his response was telling.

"I don't think my commanders are aware or particularly interested [in a ceasefire]," he said in response to a question put to him.

That's bad news for Palestinian civilians. The central premise of Israel's military policy in the occupied Palestinian territories is "deterrence."

Nothing exemplifies that more than what has come to be known as the "Dahiya Doctrine."

The military strategy gets its name after Israel indiscriminately attacked military and civilian infrastructure in a neighbourhood of Beirut in 2006 following its war with Hezbollah.

The policy was first mentioned by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), a think-tank with close ties to the Israeli political and military establishment. INSS published it in a policy paper "Disproportionate Force: Israel's Concept of Response in Light of the Second Lebanon War."

The policy stresses that in a conflict with Hamas, the Israeli army should use "force that is disproportionate to the enemy's actions and the threat it poses."

Israeli actions in Gaza now strongly indicate that the policy, which would fly in the face of international law, is currently being pursued with gusto by Israeli forces.

Israeli warplanes have completely destroyed several civilian tower blocks in Gaza, and continuing airstrikes have left more than 100 Palestinians dead, including 17 children.