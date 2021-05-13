An Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials as part of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the escalating conflict with Gaza, Egyptian intelligence officials have said.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the media.

The same delegation met with Hamas officials in Gaza first, they said, and crossed into Israel by land.

Egypt has played a mediating role in the past between the sides.

Late on Wednesday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.

He said it was important for both sides to avoid escalation and resorting to military means, according to a readout of the call.

Even as word came of the mediators’ presence, Gaza groups fired a volley of some 100 rockets nearly simultaneously.

There was no immediate reports of damage or casualties — but the barrage appeared aimed at demonstrating that Hamas’ arsenal was still full even after three nights of air strikes and the killing on Wednesday of several Hamas leaders involved in the rocket programme.

Gaza has no formal military and most of its rockets are repurposed or are homemade weapons.

US blocks Security Council meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited batteries of the Iron Dome missile defence system, which the military says has intercepted 90 percent of the 1,200 rockets that have reached Israel from Gaza so far.