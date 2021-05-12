Football players across the world have expressed their solidarity with Palestinians after Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque and bombed civilian neighbourhoods of Gaza.

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed, including 13 children and three women, and 300 others have been wounded in Israeli airstrikes.

Amid a reckless bombing campaign launched by Israel against Palestinian civilians, considered to be more grave than the one that took place in 2014, people from all over the world have been criticising Israel for having gone rogue.

Famous football players also showed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The players of one of Turkey's leading football teams, Fenerbahce, took to social media to express their support for the Palestinian cause.

From Mesut Ozil to Luis Gustavo, the Fenerbahce players wore FreePalestine t-shirts before the league match against Sivasspor on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah called on world leaders, including Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to intervene immediately and help stop the killing of innocent Palestinians.

Salah changed his profile picture on Twitter, instead posting a picture of him taken in the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The picture went viral with tens of thousands of Twitter users retweeting it.

Salah’s teammate Sadio Mane described the attacks as “heartbreaking.”

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, whose team won its second Premier League championship yesterday, posted the Palestinian flag along with its iconic independence symbol on his Twitter timeline. He also used the hashtag #Palestine #SaveSheikhJarrah.