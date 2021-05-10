The United States has defended the Israeli military's aggressive abuse of force both in besieged Gaza, where Israeli air strikes killed 20 people, and against mostly unarmed Palestinian protesters in Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

In contrast to widespread condemnation of Israeli forces, the US on Monday rationalised Israel's violent attacks on blockaded Gaza and in occupied East Jerusalem where hundreds of Palestinians were wounded for opposing Israeli forces' raid on Al Aqsa Mosque – third holiest site of Muslims.

Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza after a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas in response to its storming of Al Aqsa. Those air strikes killed 20 Palestinians, including nine children and wounded 65 others.

But US issued an expected statement in defence of its ally, Israel.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the rocket attacks by Hamas as an "unacceptable escalation" while renewing calls for calm in occupied Jerusalem.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the barrage of rocket attacks fired into Israel in recent hours," he told reporters on Monday.

"We also recognise Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and to defend its people and its territory."

"We welcome the steps the Israeli government has taken in recent days aimed at avoiding provocations," Price said.

There was no word on Israeli air strikes on Gaza or Israeli aggression elsewhere.

Monday's remarks echoed a timid statement by US State Department on Friday that called on both Israeli and Palestinian officials to "deescalate tensions", as if they were equal parties to the violence.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop "immediately," and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.

"I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks," Blinken said in brief remarks ahead of his meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the State Department.

Blinken also avoided mentioning the Israeli air strikes and subsequent deaths in Gaza.