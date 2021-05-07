The security situation in large parts of northern Nigeria is worsening by the day. The militant group Boko Haram is expanding its operations beyond the northeast of the country. Armed attacks have skyrocketed in the northwest and herdsmen from Nigeria’s Fulani tribe, who have had a long-running battle with farmers in the north-central region, are believed to be behind the recent spate of killings in agrarian communities in significant parts of northern Nigeria.

But it is the increase in kidnappings in the northwest and north-central regions by criminal gangs, often referred to as "bandits", that has created an atmosphere of fear and underscored the high rate of insecurity.

In the last six months, hundreds of students have been kidnapped in at least five separate incidents. In some cases, students have been killed by their kidnappers even after ransoms have been paid.

Although organised crime has been common over the last decade, there are a number of reasons why it has been on the increase in recent months.

First — as reports in the media suggest — the country’s northwest and north-central are gradually becoming safe havens for Boko Haram, which had previously operated solely in the northeast.

Even though the Nigerian government maintains that bandits are responsible for the kidnappings and most of the deadly attacks in the northwest and north-central, there is evidence of Boko Haram’s involvement either directly or by means of collaboration.

For example, when about 344 students were kidnapped from an all-boys school in northwestern Katsina State last December, the state government quickly attributed the incident to bandits. But, hours after the attacks occurred, an audio message from Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, claimed responsibility for the kidnappings.

Besides, the kidnappings that have taken place in the northwest and north-central regions in the last six months mostly bear the hallmark of the insurgent group's abductions. In most incidents, the attackers storm the schools in the early morning hours, coerce their victims into their vehicles and take them to nearby bushes in the exact same way the Boko Haram seized and transported hundreds of students from their schools in northeastern Nigeria in previous attacks.

Fears of the terror group's expansion beyond the northeast were also confirmed when the government of Nigeria's north-central Niger State announced last week that Boko Haram has hoisted its flags in Kaure and Shiroro local government areas of the state.

“I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements here in Niger state, here in Kaure, I am confirming that they have hoisted their flags here." Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State, which is about 140 km away from Abuja, Nigeria's capital, told reporters a week ago.

“Their wives (referring to women married to men in the affected communities) have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members. I just heard that they have placed their flags at Kaure, meaning they have taken over the territory.”

Fulani-Hausa conflict