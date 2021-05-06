Askar Kamchibekov proudly says that he voted for a “strong hand.” He cast his ballot in the April 11 referendum to amend the constitution in the impoverished, mountainous ex-Soviet nation that went through three popular revolts that toppled three sitting presidents since 2005.

“I’m tired of this mess, there has to be a strong hand to restore order,” the 67 years-old retired turner who lives in a drab concrete apartment building in northern Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, told TRT World.

By the strong hand he means Kyrgyzstan’s new President Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist leader who pushed for the amendments that shift the power from parliament to his office. He will be able to be twice and give him authority to appoint judges and top law enforcement officials.

The amendments that were supported by almost 80 percent of the Kyrgyz and were signed into law by Japarov on May 5 also reduce the size of parliament by a quarter and prescribe the establishment of the People’s Kurultay (Assembly), a “consultative and coordinating body” the president will control.

Outside observers echo Kamchebekov’s words about “the strong hand.”

“What happened is a response to the public’s expectation of a strong hand after uncontrolled changes of the government,” Aleksey Kushch, a Ukrainian political expert, told TRT World.

He said that many Kyrgyz see the constitutional reform as a way out of a vicious circle of government changes that destabilize Kyrgyzstan turning it into a “failed state.”

“The reform is indicative,” he said. “The nation of the [2005] Tulip Revolution is the first of ex-Soviet nations with a permanent series of street protests to reach the collapse of institutions and the pendulum effect towards a presidential form of governance.”

The reform took place three months after Japarov was elected president. Some Kyrgyz see his landslide victory was a dangerous step towards militant, populist authoritarianism.

“Three coups eliminated any respect towards authorities,” a Bishkek resident told TRT World. “Only God knows how to save us, but it seems to me, even he doesn't know how.”

She spoke on condition of anonymity because she fears for her safety – in the nation that used to be hailed as a paragon of democracy and civil freedoms in ex-Soviet Central Asia.

"Colour revolutions"

So, what happened to Kyrgyzstan?

Its first democratically elected president was a moonfaced, jovial mathematics professor named Askar Akayev, one of the countless intellectuals propelled to power all over the former Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

But his rule grew increasingly autocratic as he amended the constitution and held referendums to extend his term limits. In 2005, Akayev fled Kyrgyzstan after popular protests dubbed “The Tulip Revolution” which was widely seen as undeniable proof of how fast Western-style democracy took root among former nomads whose own tribal quasi-democracy survived the Communist totalitarianism.

The protests followed similar uprisings – the 2003 “Rose Revolution” in ex-Soviet Georgia and the 2005 “Orange Revolution” in Ukraine that both toppled pro-Moscow autocrats.

Known collectively as “colour revolutions,” the three uprisings scared the Kremlin so much that it still accuses its domestic opponents and the collective West of trying to instigate a “color coup.”

Future president Japarov, a former farmhand and minor energy official at the time, took part in the Tulip Revolution on the side of Prime Minister Kurmanbek Bakiyev, who was elected as Kyrgyzstan’s next president.