In a sharp reversal of Washington’s previous stance, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday put his weight behind the idea of waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines. The European Union was quick to follow saying they were also ready to ‘consider’ patent waivers.

Developing nations led by India and South Africa have lobbied for months to get a waiver of the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), a global agreement that protects patents.

The inability of multinational firms to produce vaccine shots in large quantities threatens to derail a fragile recovery in rich nations as a second wave of contagious variants overwhelms healthcare systems in poor countries.

India, known as the “world’s pharmacy” because of the sheer number of drug companies it has, is struggling to save lives. More than 3,900 people are dying each day in the South Asian country, many of the fatalities due to the unavailability of oxygen.

“I believe we need the TRIPS waiver as well as tech transfer and support,” said Madhukar Pai, the Canada Chair in Epidemiology and Global Research.

“We need all countries to support the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), which is a commitment to share not only the IP, but also related knowledge and data related to COVID-19 health technologies,” he told TRT World.

C-TAP was established last year as a way for countries and companies to share knowledge and information on vaccines. But none of the western pharmaceuticals participated. Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla called it a “nonsense” idea.

Can sharing vaccine patents and know-how help save lives has become a paramount moot point and the debate has drawn in intellectuals and experts from across the political and geographical spectrum.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and celebrated philanthropist, who funds various global health initiatives, has been criticised for his opposition to putting the vaccine know-how in the public domain.

He agrees with western pharma companies in their assertion that sharing patents undermines innovation - even though Covid-19 vaccines have been developed on the back of technology funded by governments.

More than just patents

Just getting hands on the patents for vaccines won’t ramp up production overnight, industry people say.

Unlike small-molecule drugs such as an aspirin, vaccines are difficult to develop. There are no generic vaccines - each batch of a vaccine has to be exactly the same to trigger an immune response.

“Vaccine manufacturing is a very complicated process and a lot of know-how is required. Formal IP (intellectual property) is only a small part of it,” said Göran Conradson, the CEO of Ziccum, a Swedish medical tech start-up.

Ziccum is part of Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), a foremost alliance that mostly represents companies from middle-income countries.

DCVMN supports the idea of sharing the vaccine know-how but is still unsure how to go about the transfer. “Exactly how this is done is open discussions on a case-to-case basis,” Conradson told TRT World.