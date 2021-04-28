In early April, a French naval vessel seized a combined shipment of methamphetamine and heroin in the Arabian Sea. It was the second such incident in under a month, and pointed to an alarming new development in the global drug trade.

For many years heroin has been trafficked from South Asia along the so-called ‘Southern Route’, one of the world’s major smuggling highways which transports drugs from Afghanistan to Pakistan and then on to Africa across the Indian Ocean.

But, in 2019, something changed: naval forces started intercepting large amounts of methamphetamine shipped together with heroin in the same cargo. October 2020 saw the largest meth seizure of its kind on record.

Afghanistan has long been known as an opium producer – 90 percent of the global heroin supply originates there – but not as a source of meth; a dangerous, highly addictive stimulant that is mostly produced in Mexico and South East Asia.

Now, thanks to new research, it is becoming clear that a large meth industry has rapidly emerged in Afghanistan in recent years which could eventually rival the country’s massive opium trade.

This, at a time when international forces are set to withdraw by September and the beleaguered Afghan government might collapse, making it even easier for drug traffickers to operate.

The US and its allies have pumped billions of dollars into countering narcotics in Afghanistan, but the drug economy is now far bigger than it was at the beginning of the war two decades ago.

A US government watchdog reported in 2018 that counterdrug efforts in Afghanistan had “largely failed”. The area under opium poppy cultivation expanded more than four-fold between 2001 and 2018.

Meth production – previously unheard of in the country – adds yet another dimension to Afghanistan’s spiralling drug crisis.

Iran used to be the main source of meth in the region, but government pressure and tighter regulation of precursors resulted in a shift to Afghanistan. US sanctions also led to a collapse of the Iranian currency, making it more expensive to import chemicals.

Meth ‘cooks’ who had produced the drug in Iran, moved back home, bringing their skills with them. Opium prices fell in 2018, partly owing to overproduction. Many Afghans had to find an alternative source of income.

A key moment came with the discovery that ephedrine, a meth precursor, could be extracted from the ephedra plant, which grows in Afghanistan’s central highlands. This made meth production cheaper than it would be using imported materials.

Meth is usually categorised as a “synthetic” drug made using chemicals, such as ephedrine, which can be extracted from over-the-counter medicines. But ephedra-based Afghan meth is “semi-synthetic”, because its precursor is derived from a plant.

David Mansfield, an independent researcher on illicit economies who first uncovered the use of ephedra with colleagues in 2018, told TRT World that, “It is far cheaper to get plants from the mountains than import cough syrup from Iran and Pakistan.”

Afghan meth cooks informed Mansfield and his team that they had initially relied on medicine from Pakistan as a source of precursor material, but that had been too expensive and they “halved production costs” by using ephedra.

The wholesale price of meth in Afghanistan was around €237 ($286) per kilogram last year, compared with €2,537 ($3,062) per kilogram recorded in Myanmar in 2019. Prices are so low that they could even harm the industry, according to Mansfield.

The rise of Afghan meth production was highlighted in 2019, when the US dismantled 68 meth labs and reportedly refrained from targeting a further 32 suspected labs due to the risk of civilian casualties.

Several months ago US intelligence reportedly uncovered “dozens” of meth labs “producing drugs with a street value in the West of over $1 billion”.

Mansfield and his team conducted fieldwork in the districts of Bakwa and Khash Rud, where, using informants and satellite imagery, they located 329 suspected ephedrine labs. Their findings were documented in a report last year for the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).

He is now concluding additional research in Khash Rud, where 119 potential facilities have been identified so far. His findings will be released in the summer. “We are aware of labs in other areas but have not had [the] chance to investigate further,” Mansfield said.

The Taliban derive significant income from ephedra and meth, but drug revenues have in the past been exaggerated and the group earns much more from taxing fuel and transit goods, according to Mansfield.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that the group was taxing meth and its ingredients, saying “We have no ties with drug crops grown by the civilian population, do not tax it and cannot take action against it because we are engaged in a war.”

The internationalisation of Afghan meth

As evidence of meth production in Afghanistan mounts, the issue is receiving growing attention from the international community. It was mentioned repeatedly at a side event on synthetic drugs at the United Nations Commission on Narcotics Drugs in April.