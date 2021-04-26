The world saw it and heard it. Last week, hundreds of Jewish extremists marched through the streets of Jerusalem, shouting “death to Arabs” as they attacked Palestinians and their homes.

Members of Lehava, a far-right Jewish group, clashed with Palestinians just days after the start of the holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims fast till sunset.

The images and videos shared on Twitter show what’s no longer a secret - that Israel, which has kept an iron-fisted military control in Jerusalem since the occupation in the 1960s, uses disproportionate force against the Palestinians.

One particular picture doing the rounds on social media shows Israeli police officer in riotgear dragging a Palestinian man, while a Jewish boy with payots is escorted with an arm around his shoulders.

But when it comes to the coverage of the events of the past week during which more than 100 Palestinians were injured, the US media continues to toe Tel Aviv’s line.

For instance, the influential The New York Timesreported the events as clashes and put the blame squarely on the Palestinaians when it wrote that Lehava goons retaliated after TikTok videos emerged “showing attacks on religious Jews”.

It failed to mention that ultra-nationalist Jews have for years used violence and intimidation to force Palestianians to leave their homes.

Biased media coverage that depicts Israeli authorities almost always “retaliating” to Palestinian “agression” is nothing new.

A 2019 study by 416Labs, a Canadian data analytics firm, found that US media was two-and-half times more likely to present the Israeli point of view in the headline than the Palestinian postion.

The study reviewed nearly 100,000 headlines over 50 years from five major publications - Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal.

It found that the word “terror”, which is almost always attributed to Palesntinian attacks, appeared three times more than the word “occupation”.

An extremist onslaught

In a private WhatsApp group, the Lehava members wrote “we must break their faces, bury them alive” before they marched near Palestinian-dominated areas last Thursday.