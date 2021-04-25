At least 65 fighters have been killed during the past two days as Yemen's Houthi rebels make gains in their advance towards oil-rich Marib province.

The casualties over the past two days include some 26 loyalist forces, among them four officers, the Yemeni government sources said on Sunday. The Iran-backed Houthis rarely disclose their own losses.

The militants have taken full control of the northwest Kassara battlefront and made progress on western frontlines despite airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition which backs Yemen's government.

Marib and its surrounding oil fields make up the last significant pocket of government-held territory in the north, the rest of which is under rebel control, including the capital Sanaa.

With the Houthis taking control of the Kassara front, the battles have moved to the Al Mil area, which is a mere six kilometres (four miles) from the centre of Marib and its population centres, they said.

However, mountains around Al Mil remain a formidable barrier to the rebels who launched a fierce campaign for Marib city in February.

The government sources said the Houthis had poured in hundreds of reinforcements in recent days to achieve the gains, resorting to motorbikes after the coalition targeted their military vehicles.

Saudi-led coalition says it has destroyed Houthi armed drone

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Sunday they had attacked and hit a military air base in southern Saudi Arabia with a drone, but the Saudi-led coalition fighting the group said it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone fired into the kingdom.