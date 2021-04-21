A local administrator in western India has said 24 patients have died in a hospital when their oxygen supply was interrupted.

Suraj Mandhar, the district collector, said the oxygen supply has since resumed to other patients.

Fire officer Sanjay Bairagi on Wednesday said a leakage was detected and plugged by the fire service within 15 minutes, but was caused by a supply disruption at the Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik.

TV images showed white fumes spreading in the hospital area, causing panic.

More than 170 patients were on oxygen in the hospital, according to local media.

The disruption occurred as Health Ministry data showed a record 2,023 fatalities and over 295,000 new cases in 24 hours, among the world's biggest daily case totals and on a par with numbers seen in the US during a deadly surge in January.

Dwindling oxygen supply

Production of key coronavirus drugs slowed or even halted at some factories and there were delays inviting bids for oxygen generation plants, according to press reports.

Distraught relatives are now being forced to pay exorbitant rates on the black market for medicine and oxygen and WhatsApp groups are awash with desperate pleas for help.

"I am scared for my parents and relatives more than I am scared for myself because they are not young anymore and getting admitted into a hospital right now is next to impossible," one Delhi resident told AFP.

Delhi's government hospitals reported they only had enough oxygen to last another eight to 24 hours while some private ones had enough for just four or five hours.

"We are facing huge problems in oxygen supply but somehow we are managing. Yesterday, it was very critical. We had only four to five hours oxygen in the evening," said Ronit Kumar, head Biomedical Engineering at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

Replenishment came before dawn on Wednesday, with enough to last through the day, he said, adding they were pushing their suppliers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Tuesday went into self-isolation after his wife tested positive, tweeted late Tuesday that some hospitals in the capital "are left with just a few hours of oxygen."

The health minister of the megacity of around 25 million inhabitants, Satyendar Jain, urged the federal government to "restore oxygen supply chain to avert a major crisis."

READ MORE:Modi’s India: Where pseudoscience is used to combat Covid-19