Russia's Putin recognises Ukraine breakaway regions as independent
The decision over recognition of the territories comes as Ukraine-Russia tensions escalate, with fears mounting that Moscow is paving the way for an all-out invasion.
The Kremlin initially signalled its reluctance to recognise the regions as independent, arguing that would effectively shatter a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine. / AFP
February 21, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, despite warnings from the West that the move could lead to sweeping sanctions.

The Russian president made the announcement in an emotional address broadcast on state-run television on Monday, before he was shown signing mutual aid agreements with rebel leaders in the Kremlin.

"I believe it is necessary to take a long overdue decision, to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," he said.

Putin had informed the French and German leaders of his decision before his announcement, saying he would sign a decree on recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions as independent states.

Earlier on Monday, the rebel leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk made a coordinated appeal to Putin for Moscow to recognise their independence.

The Russian parliament had also asked Putin to recognise the pro-Moscow separatist territories, which declared themselves independent of Kiev's rule after Ukraine's 2014 pro-EU revolution.

France, Germany express 'disappointment'

Recommended

The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier on Monday the bloc would move to impose sanctions on Russia should Putin recognise Ukraine's separatist territories as independent.

The United Nations had also urged all parties to refrain from taking "unilateral action" that would undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity, minutes before Russia announced the decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "expressed disappointment" over the decision in phone calls with Putin, and Macron called an emergency national security meeting, the Elysee Palace said.

The decision over recognition of the territories comes as the Ukraine conflict escalated sharply earlier on Monday, with Moscow claiming it had killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs" that crossed its border. Kiev dismissed it as the latest in a series of fakes.

Leaders of the separatist regions also pleaded for friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as an ongoing Ukrainian military offensive.

Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive and accuse Russia of provocation amid intensifying shelling along the line of contact that separates the two sides.

The Kremlin initially signalled its reluctance to recognise the regions as independent, arguing that would effectively shatter a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
