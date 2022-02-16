Ahmet Oksuz, head of the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters' Association, recently said that exports are expected to increase to $15 billion in 2022.

Speaking to the media about the achievements of Turkish producers and entrepreneurs, he highlighted that the exports to the US alone have steadily increased over the past three years and by the end of this year, it will have reached over $1 billion.

The United States is one of the world leaders in the production and export of textile raw materials, fabrics, yarn, garments, homeware, and other textile products. Therefore, mastering the competitive US market is seen as a great achievement for Turkish companies. According to an influential market study by Statista, as early as 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, Türkiye surpassed the US in global apparel exports.

More than 40,000 firms and about 4 million people employed in the textile industry contributed to this breakthrough.

What was the path to success for the Turkish light industry?

From the Ottomans to the Republic

The development of the Turkish light industry began during the Ottoman Empire. Exquisite handmade oriental carpets have always been in great demand all over the world.

In the middle of the 19th century, demand for Turkish carpets from the middle class in Europe and the US stimulated the development of artisanal workshops where machine spinning was used. This innovation led to a jump in productivity, a decrease in production costs, and an increase in the competitiveness of Turkish goods in the world market.

In addition to traditional carpets, factory production covered wool and cotton products, dyes and finished fabrics, and then clothing. By 1870 the factories of Ottoman Türkiye had produced more than one million metres of woollen fabrics and clothing made from them.

World War I and the weakening and disintegration of the Ottoman Empire caused great damage to the Turkish economy and light industry. After the war for Turkish independence, textiles became the main import item for Türkiye according to the Lausanne Agreement (1923), which forbade the imposition of duties on imported goods.

However, the Great Depression of 1929-1939 ended commodity dependence and the "Goods for Raw Materials" policy. The Turkish government, relying on its own budget and loans, embarked on a plan to develop its own light industry on the basis of industrial crops, especially cotton.

In 1933, the government organised the Symerbank, which lent to the construction of state-owned spinning and weaving mills. This contributed to a 60 percent increase in light industry production. In the following decades (1940-50), the Turkish government stimulated the development of the entire private sector by raising import duties on light industrial goods, providing a credit program for entrepreneurs, and introducing other measures.

Receiving loans from the World Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the IMF, in 1979 Ankara set out to create its own brands of clothing and move light manufacturing plants to the southeast of the country with less expensive labour. As a result, exports of Turkish-made clothing abroad increased dramatically. In 1995, it accounted for about a third (29 percent) of the country's total exports.

In the 1990s, Türkiye accounted for 3-4 percent of the entire global clothing market. It became one of the six largest clothing exporters in the world and ranked among the top ten world textile leaders in terms of yarn and textile production.

Today, Türkiye is one of the leading countries with a developed textile industry. Ranked 1st in Europe in terms of cotton production, the Turkish light industry has no problems with raw materials, making the country one of the leaders in textile production.