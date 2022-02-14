The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation has declared as terrorists a community known as the ‘Columbine’ that draws fetishised inspiration from a 1999 school shooting in the United States. In its order on February 2, the court said anyone involved with the movement in Russia could face a life sentence.

The hearing was held behind closed doors because “the case contained information classified as state secrets”.

However, psychologists and educators are unsure about the efficacy of the court order as they felt that the movement was nothing but an assembly of teenagers struggling due to various systemic and emotional reasons, and needed more sensitive handling than an omnibus government crackdown.

What is Columbine?

On April 20, 1999, two 12 grade students of Columbine High School in Colorado killed 12 students and a teacher in a shooting spree in the educational institution. They killed themselves later.

At least 23 others were injured in what is known as one of the worst school violence in the US.

Following the incident, several countries, including Russia, saw the appearance of a fan community that praised the perpetrators and called for re-enactments of the campus violence. The “warped ideology” of these communities, most of them online, has come to be known as the ‘Columbine movement’.

Over the years, Russia has witnessed several such incidents, starting with the February 3, 2014 shooting of a teacher by a ninth-grader at a school in northern Moscow. The student also engaged in a shootout with police officers. Since then, NEWS.ru estimates that at least 47 people have been killed in separate school shootings, and nearly 200 injured.

Almost all of the teenagers who carried out the attacks were members of the so-called ‘Columbine community’ on social networks.

The Russian Federation Prosecutor General’s Office says Columbine is a fully functional organisation, members of which “deny generally accepted moral principles and moral values, promote deviant behaviour, suicide, and violence, as a norm of life and a way to achieve their goals”. According to the agency, “the activities of Columbine's extensive structure are coordinated with the help of the internet”.

However, experts broadly believe that the Columbine movement does not really exist. It has no leaders, no representatives, and no organisational structures, stresses lawyer Vladimir Vasin, who had defended several teenagers prosecuted for their interest in the topic. Alexander Verkhovsky, director of the Sova Centre and a member of the Human Rights Council, agrees.

“Clearly, Columbine is not an organisation,” Verkhovsky says. “On the other hand, we already have the ‘AUE movement’ recognised as an extremist organisation,” he adds. .

In August 2000, the Russian Supreme Court had declared the AUE—“Arestantsky Uklad Edin” as a terrorist movement, which is essentially based on prison culture and consisting mostly of children and teenagers controlled indirectly by adult criminals.

Columbine members

In October 2020, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said: “The number of adolescents participating in youth subcultures, such as ‘school shooting’ and ‘Columbine’ is growing. Their number in social networks has already reached more than 70,000 people."

However, experts believe that this figure is based on the number of subscribers to these communities, not the number of young terrorists. It is even likely that this is the number of teenagers who are bullied at school and ignored at home, they argue.

Four years ago, Russian Information Agency (RIA) Novosti correspondent Anastasia Gnedinskaya infiltrated several of these groups to find their leaders, and then, together with a psychiatrist and internet safety experts, looked into how much they influence the worldview of teenagers.

“If you don't know that this community is about murderers, you'd think it’s a gathering of fans of a music band or an actor," Gnedinskaya said at the time, explaining that there was a minute-by-minute description of the shooters' every move on their way to school, every little detail of their lives.

However, she also also got a rare insight into the members’ psyches. "In almost every community, separate posts are devoted to how classmates humiliated the teenagers who organised the massacre in Colorado,” Gnedinskaya wrote.

“And that's probably the main explanation for why teenagers all over the world make Eric and Dylan their idols. They don't think of them as killers. In the minds of ‘Columbineers’, Harris and Klebold are outsiders who have avenged their abusers."

Gnedinskaya spoke with several Columbine community founders. One of them was a girl named Ira. The girl was home-schooled because of her illness, and when she showed up at school, her classmates mocked her because of her excessive weight.

In addition, Ira complained about her dysfunctional relationship with her mother, saying "she devoted her whole life to her husbands”.

"I didn't create the Columbine community to promote violence," the teenager insisted. “I wanted to find guys with the same problems as me." She also admitted that she has no friends in real life, but that she has "a lot of like-minded people" on the internet.

Who profits off the problem?