Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray, dubbed the “Big Three” of Turkish football, are the most successful football clubs in the country’s history, each with millions of fans, massive budgets, and a slew of championship titles.

Always considered title contenders by the sports media industry, they usually made headlines at the start of every season by bolstering their squads with sensational, expensive, and talented players.

And for years, it paid off. Since 1959, these three teams have dominated at the top tier with 57 league titles in 65 seasons.

But this season appears to show a turn of the tides. Fans have been left disappointed by each club's less than stellar performances: Fenerbahce is currently placed sixth, while Besiktas holds seventh place. Galatasaray lags behind in 13th place, only three points ahead of the relegation zone. All three parted ways with their managers in the middle of the season due to their poor results.

By Week 21, the Big Three had officially recorded the worst performances in their history, suffering 20 losses in total, according to OPTA, a British sports analytics company. Each team has been poorly managed by their board, hasn’t been able to dominate the Turkish Super League campaign, and is not displaying the success of previous decades.

But these results are far from a mere downturn of luck, and if Istanbul teams don’t change their policies both on and off the pitch, the balance of power could shift to smaller budget clubs.

Impact of VAR technology

Video Assisted Referee (VAR) technology has played a crucial role in raising the fairness level of football matches. Three seasons after VAR was implemented in 2018, performances from the Big Three have suffered, leaving fans wondering if officials were biased, particularly during their home matches. The massive football fandoms – each with their own press and clout, generated an atmosphere that likely pressured the referees and their decisions on the pitch.

So far, Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray have lost 10 matches and recorded seven draws in front of thousands of fans in their home stadiums.

As of January 1, a total of 58 decisions have been overturned by VAR in the 2021-2022 Super League season alone.

Meanwhile, Anatolian clubs Trabzonspor, Rizespor, and Konyaspor have benefitted the most from VAR, while Galatasaray, Alanyaspor, and Yeni Malatayaspor were most negatively impacted. Fenerbahce and Besiktas sit at the fourth and seventh spots, respectively, in terms of VAR that worked in their favour.

Deepening financial woes