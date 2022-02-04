The upcoming tri-lateral alliance between Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Poland was to be formalised in early February during British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's visit to Kiev.

Truss' trip to the Eastern European country was however postponed after she tested positive for Covid-19. Until Truss arrives, experts "will not sit idly by but will continue perfecting the new format," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 1.

As the diplomatic chief noted, the trilateral formula is part of Ukraine's strategy of forming small alliances.

"The bottomline is that we cannot expect security and prosperity somewhere in the future when we become members of the EU and NATO," Kuleba explained.

“We need them even today. That's why we are already achieving practical strengthening by uniting friendly and close-in-spirit countries into small alliances. This will give an opportunity to create a security belt and strengthen the Baltic-Black Sea axis”.

As successful examples, Kiev often refers to the quadrilateral format of cooperation between the foreign and defence ministers of Turkiye and Ukraine, the Lublin Triangle (Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania), and the "associated trio" with Georgia and Moldova.

Truss first mentioned the idea of forming a trilateral block when she spoke in Australia on January 21. At the same time, she specified that the initiative to strengthen defence ties between Britain, Poland and Ukraine had been widely discussed during President Vladimir Zelenski's visit to the United Kingdom at the end of 2021.

The concentration of Russian troops near the borders with Ukraine, which has given rise to talk of preparations for a full-scale invasion, has not decreased over the last months.

Ukraine has, however, urged that the trilateral formula for strengthening regional security is not seen as a substitute for any other politico-military block.

“It is not an alternative to anything," the first vice speaker of Verkhovna, Rada Olexander Kornienko, pointed out.

“It is not an alternative to NATO or the EU, it is not even an alternative to another regional entity - the so-called Three Seas Initiative. This is an additional means of cooperation,” the parliamentarian stressed.

Nevertheless, Kiev does not rule out that mini-formats may prove more effective than broader ones in terms of countering a potential Russian onslaught.

"I am not saying that this is a 'three-way NATO,' but I am saying that this alliance could have a good effect, both militarily and politically," said Iryna Vereshchuk, the Minister for the Reintegration of the Non-Controlled Territories.